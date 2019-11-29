SEEN THEM? Rahway Firehouse Burglarized While FFs Were On A Call: Police

Police in Rahway are searching for four men seen on surveillance video rummaging through the city's fire headquarters early Friday while firefighters were out on an emergency call, the department said in a statement.

A firefighter's jacket containing keys and a wallet with cash and credit cards were taken. One of the cards was used to buy gas, police also said.

The men, who appear to be in their early 20s, are believed to have entered through an open door and are seen lingering in the bay area. One pointed out the surveillance camera, police said.

Police are asking the public’s help identifying the four men. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rahway Police Department TIPS line at 732-388-1553

