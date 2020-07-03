Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN THEM? Police Investigating Teaneck Arson Seek Two For Questioning

Jerry DeMarco
RECOGNIZE THEM? Teaneck police want to question these two in connection with a June 22 arson fire. Photo Credit: TEANECK PD

Teaneck police investigating an arson fire turned to the public for help on Friday.

Surveillance cameras captured the June 22 arson at a Teaneck Road construction site between Howland and Englewood avenues, they said. Firefighters doused the blaze.

“We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals pictured, who were captured on nearby surveillance and are considered persons of interest,” a department release says.

Anyone who sees them or knows who they are or where to find them is asked to contact Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

Or you can anonymously contact Tri-Community Crime Stoppers, which pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an offender: (201) 488-4222

