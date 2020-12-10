SEEN THEM? Pair Sought In Newark Hotel Gunpoint Robbery

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a pair who robbed a man at gunpoint in his Newark hotel room.

The suspects went into the victim's Tryp Hotel room on 24 E. Park Street, and stole the victim's cash, a cell phone, debit cards, clothing and sneakers Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The two then fled in an early-model silver Acura sedan with no license plates.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

