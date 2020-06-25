SEEN THEM? Pair Sought In Connection With Garfield Burglary

Garfield police turned to the public for help Thursday in finding two men wanted for questioning in connection with $11,000 in cash, jewelry and electronics during a home burglary.

No one was home when the burglars entered through a side window of the Farnham Avenue residence shortly before 5:30 p.m. June 6, Detective Capt. Richard Uram said.

Uram described the men in the photos not as suspects but as "people of interest."

He asked that anyone who sees or knows them contact Garfield Police Detective Sgt. Marc Amos or Detective Robert Meehan: (973) 478-8500.

