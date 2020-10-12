SEEN THEM? Massive Search Under Way For Missing South Jersey Girl, Dad

Search efforts are under way for a 3-year-old girl and her 31-year-old father Thursday morning in South Jersey.

Jose and Leih Diaz were reported missing from a home in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township Dec. 9, police said.

They were last seen leaving the area in a 2014 burgundy Honda Accord.

Jose was last seen wearing a black or dark colored jacket. Leih has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tan pants.

Authorities say they could be in the Bronx, NY.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.

