SEEN THEM? 'Armed, Dangerous' Pair Wanted For Shot Fired At Hackensack Crowd

Hackensack police have identified a gunman who they said fired a shot into an innocent crowd and are seeking the public's help finding him and his girlfriend.

No one was struck when Jymir Outcalt, 20, of Bethlehem, PA fired a .45-caliber round into the crowd outside the Alston Arms apartments on Newman Street shortly before 6 pm. Aug. 19, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Outcalt – who reportedly has ties to the Hackensack and Newark areas -- and his girlfriend, Star Johnson, 22, of Hackensack, who DeWitt said was driving a rented Toyota Camry at the time.

The Camry was found but not the gun, the captain said.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find either or both is asked to call Hackensack Police Department (201) 646-7777 or to reach out to CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Englewood, Teaneck, Hackensack, and Bogota, which offers cash rewards of up to $1 ,OOO.

Tips can be made anonymously at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous, DeWitt said.

Johnson has a local record of for drug- and burglary-related offenses.

In one of the incidents, a fingerprint lifted from a Valentine's Day burglary in South Hackensack led to her arrest in 2017.

