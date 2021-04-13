SEEN THEM? 7 Fugitives Wanted On Murder Charges Out Of Essex County

Authorities are seeking seven men who have been charged with homicides in Essex County.

It is believed that some of the suspects may have left New Jersey, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

The seven men faces charges include:

Shaquan Adams, 29, has been charged with the murder of Shawn Watford who was killed on April 13, 2020 in East Orange in the area of North Arlington and Williams Street. Three other suspects have already been arrested.

Jose Lopez, 20, has been charged with the murder of Desmond Coleman. Coleman was killed on Oct. 14, 2020 in the area of 7th Avenue in Newark.

Dejuan D. Newton, 33, has been charged with the murder of Yasin Welch who was killed on June 2, 2020 in Newark in the area of Central Avenue and Fairmount.

Manuel J. Lala Delgado, 32, has been charged with the murder of Alfred Julio Fernandez who was killed in Irvington in the area of 40th Street on June 21, 2020.

Gionathan Rey Prevedoros, 35, has been charged with the murder of Victorino Mantar-Garcia who was killed on Aug. 2, 2020 on Taylor Street in Newark.

Raymond E. Ruiz has been charged with the murder of Milan Madison who was killed in Newark on Aug. 21, 2020 on Highland Ave.

Girard Edouard, 23, has been charged with the murder of Ricky Alston who was killed in Irvington on Nov. 22, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

