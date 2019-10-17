SEEN IT? Woman Tries Luring Child Outside Woodland Park School Into Minivan, Authorities Say

A woman tried luring a child into a minivan outside a Woodland Park elementary school Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman was standing in front of the Beatrice Gilmore School (grades 3-4) at dismissal when she asked the child to get into the tan minivan, police and school officials said.

The girl refused, they said.

The woman, described as having "messy" red hair tied into a bun, then drove off toward the McBride Avenue/Browertown Road Intersection, the child told authorities.

The van was believed to be a Kia Sedona from earlier this decade.

"The Woodland Park Police is taking this very seriously and will be conducting a full investigation into this matter," the department said in a statement.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help Woodland Park police find the woman or the van is asked to contact them at (973) 345-8111 .

