SEEN IT? Suspected Car ID'd After Windows Smashed, Valuables Stolen At Westwood Charity Event

Westwood police released a photo of a sedan that they believe may have been involved in a mini-burglary spree that left the windows of three vehicles smashed and valuables stolen during a weekend charity event.

Three vehicles had their windows smashed and valuables taken during Sunday’s Berkeley School Charity Walk-A-Thon at Westvale Park, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

The break-ins occurred between 1:21 p.m. and 1:31 p.m. -- 10 minutes, the chief said.

The suspected vehicle -- possibly a four-door black Volkswagen Jetta or Passat -- pulled into a parking spot, then left a short time later, he said ( see photo above ).

Anyone who might have seen something, has images from the event facing the parking lot, or has information that could help identify those responsible is asked to contact the Westwood Police Detective Bureau at (201) 664-7008 . Or email: tips@westwoodnj.gov .

All information "will be held in the strictest of confidentiality," Pontillo said.

Meanwhile, Pontillo urged motorists to lock their vehicles at all times and never leave the key fob inside.

“Even if you lock your car, do not leave your valuables out in the open,” the chief said. “Take them with you if you can or hide them.”

He also urged civilians to "be vigilant and report suspicious activity at all times."

COURTESY: Westwood Mayor John Birkner

******

ALSO SEE: An 80-year-old Washington Township man was knocked down and had his leg run over twice by a car driven by a 90-year-old Ho-Ho-Kus woman in the parking lot of a township supermarket.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/90-year-old-driver-runs-over-80-year-old-washington-township-mans-leg-twice/765421/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.