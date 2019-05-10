Contact Us
SEEN IT? Police Seek Vehicle In Route 208 Hit-Run Crash In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
The sedan sustained heavy front-end damage after rear-ending the other vehicle near the Maple Avenue exit of southbound Route 208 just before 3:30 p.m., police said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Police were looking for a black sedan that fled the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Route 208 in Fair Lawn.

The "sporty" sedan sustained heavy front-end damage after rear-ending the other vehicle near the Maple Avenue exit of the southbound highway just before 3:30 p.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Its direction of travel after the crash was unknown, he said.

The driver and passenger reported neck pain, Metzler said, adding that a BLS unit was dispatched.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, sees the vehicle or knows where to find it or the driver is asked to call Fair Lawn police: (201) 796-1400 .

