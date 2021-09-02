SEEN IT? Newark PD Seeks Carjacked Cadillac

Authorities in Newark are on the lookout for a silver SUV they say was targeted in an armed carjacking Monday afternoon.

A man exiting a 2004 Cadillac Escalade was approached by an armed man who demanded money near the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue around 11:45 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The armed man then sped off in the victim’s vehicle, heading west on Hawthorne Avenue, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Newark Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.