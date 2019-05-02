Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN IT? Hit-Run Vehicle Topples Fire Hydrant, Closes Westbound Route 46 In Teterboro

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who saw something or has information that can help find whoever was responsible was asked to call Moonachie PD: (201) 641-9100.
Anyone who saw something or has information that can help find whoever was responsible was asked to call Moonachie PD: (201) 641-9100. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

UPDATE: Moonachie police hope someone saw the driver whose commercial vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in Teterboro on Tuesday, flooding Route 46 and indefinitely closing the westbound lanes.

“We got the call of a possible water main break,” Police Chief Richard Behrens said. “When we got there the fire hydrant was knocked off and water was flowing.”

The damage at the highway’s intersection with Hollister Road was expected to keep the road closed indefinitely, Suez Water said.

Anyone who saw something or has information that can help find whoever was responsible was asked to call Moonachie PD: (201) 641-9100 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.