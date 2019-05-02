SEEN IT? Hit-Run Vehicle Topples Fire Hydrant, Closes Westbound Route 46 In Teterboro

UPDATE: Moonachie police hope someone saw the driver whose commercial vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in Teterboro on Tuesday, flooding Route 46 and indefinitely closing the westbound lanes.

“We got the call of a possible water main break,” Police Chief Richard Behrens said. “When we got there the fire hydrant was knocked off and water was flowing.”

The damage at the highway’s intersection with Hollister Road was expected to keep the road closed indefinitely, Suez Water said.

Anyone who saw something or has information that can help find whoever was responsible was asked to call Moonachie PD: (201) 641-9100 .

