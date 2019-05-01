SEEN IT? Hackensack Police Search For Hit-Run SUV That Struck Wanted Offender, 17

A 17-year-old repeat offender from Hackensack who at first hid under a car and then tried to run from police was struck by an SUV whose driver kept going Tuesday afternoon.

Police were looking for a newer-model dark-colored (possibly brown or pewter) Hyundai Santa Fe that lost its driver's side mirror, Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The juvenile, who wasn't seriously injured, was wanted for an Oct. 26 armed robbery with a handgun and for failing to appear in the Family Division of Superior Court on previous complaints, among other offenses, DeWitt said.

Aware that he may be the area, several city police and county sheriff's officers converged on Polifly Road near Sutton Avenue shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Seeing the uniformed officers, the teen hid beneath a car, DeWitt said.

A good Samaritan told police where he was and he bolted when he saw them coming, the captain said.

The teen ran west across Polifly Road and was struck in the southbound lanes near Sutton Avenue, he said.

He was taken in police custody to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of cuts and bruises -- including injuries he may have sustained in a possible assault.

In addition to the warrants, police issued him a delinquency complaint for resisting arrest.

Anyone who might have seen what happened on Polifly Road or knows where to find the vehicle or driver is asked to call Hackensack PD: (201) 646-7777 .

