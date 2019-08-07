Contact Us
SEEN IT? Garfield Police Seek Help ID'ing Hit-Run Vehicle That Struck Pedestrian

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help identify the car and/or driver is asked to contact Garfield police: (973) 478-8500. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Garfield PD

Garfield police turned to the public for help Monday finding the hit-and-run driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian last month.

The light-colored 2016-2018 four-door Kia Forte 4 struck the victim on River Drive just south of Belmont Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. June 20, Lt. Richard Uram said.

The victim remained hospitalized in stable condition Monday, Uram said.

The car kept going south on River Drive with a damaged windshield and hood.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that can help identify the car and/or driver is asked to contact Garfield police: (973) 478-8500 .

