SEEN IT? Authorities Seek Help Finding Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Ho-Ho-Kus Woman Walking Dog

Authorities asked the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a pedestrian walking her dog in Ho-Ho-Kus last month.

The 57-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following the 6:50 p.m. Nov. 26 crash after responders found her on the edge of the roadway at the intersection of North Maple Avenue and First Street, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday.

The woman had been walking her dog when she was struck by a red coupe or sedan, believed to be a 2009 Infiniti G37, a 2013-2015 Honda Accord or a 2018-2019 Hyundai Sonata.

The driver then sped north on North Maple Avenue.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crash, saw the vehicle or knows where to find it or the driver is asked to contact the prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit at (201) 226-5595 or Ho-Ho-Kus police at (201) 652-1700 .

