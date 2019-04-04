SEEN HIM? Yorkie Terrier Snatched Off Leonia Street

A 6-year-old Yorkie Terrier was snatched off a Leonia street Thursday morning by two women who told a bystander that they would bring him to police.

Anxious family members called police in Leonia and neighboring Fort Lee after Mochi, who’d been running loose, was grabbed near the intersection of Fort Lee Road and Chestnut Street, a quarter-mile west of Route 46, around 10:30 a.m.

No one had turned him in, they said.

The woman were described as white, blonde and between 40 and 50 years old. They were driving a white SUV, the witness said.

Mochi was wearing a collar with the owner’s telephone numbers, authorities said. He also has a microchip, they said.

If you see Mochi, know where to find him, or have information that could help locate him, call Leonia police: (201) 944-0800 .

