SEEN HIM? Wife Pleads For Public Help After Reporting Husband, 34, Missing In Hopatcong Woods

As Hopatcong and state police against brought dogs into the woods Saturday morning, an anxious wife posted a public plea for people to keep an eye out for her husband, who she said went missing early the night before.

“I was praying [I] wouldn’t resort to this, but I'm out of options,” Jamie Fawthrop wrote. “My husband Kevin has been missing since yesterday at approximately 5:50 p.m. [Friday].

“The police, myself and others believe he walked into the woods by Devil's Footprint,” at the end of Brooklyn Mountain Road in Hopatcong, she added.

A search party including police with tracking dogs went into the woods Friday night and couldn’t find him, Fawthrop said.

They returned Saturday morning.

"The police are actively searching with 60-plus volunteers and rescue workers," Fawthrop wrote shortly after 12:30 p.m., "so I'm asking that you do not go Into the woods on your own because it might throw off the scent for [the] hounds."

Kevin Fawthrop, 34, is 6-foot-3, with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a Navy blue winter coat, blue jean and light gray Nike sneakers, his wife said.

If you see him or know where to find him, please call Hopatcong police immediately: (973) 398-5000 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.