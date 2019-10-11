SEEN HIM? Upper Saddle River Police Chase Down Montvale Serial Masturbator, Seek Any Victims

A convicted serial public masturbator was chased and arrested by Upper Saddle River police who said they caught him trespassing Friday on school property where he’d once been arrested for indecent exposure.

Officers Colin Gurney and Michael Riedel pursued Marty Napoleon, 38, of Montvale into the woods near the Emil A. Cavallini Middle School after spotting him just after 1 p.m. on a mountain bike in Lyons Park, Detective Lt. Edward Kane said.

Napoleon spit at one officer and attempted to head butt another after they caught him, he said. He was carrying pot, hash, and drug paraphernalia, Kane said.

Youngsters couldn’t see anything from their classrooms, the lieutenant noted.

Upper Saddle River police arrested Napoleon in 2013 for masturbating in the wood line of the park that borders school property.

He had been released from prison after serving part of a 4½-year sentence for making sexually explicit video calls to random women he didn’t know.

Napoleon received the sentence as part of a deal with Bergen County prosecutors in which he admitted masturbating on the calls when the victims answered. One of them said he harassed her for days.

In his defense, Napoleon contended during his plea to stalking and cyber harassment that he was high on synthetic marijuana and needed psychological help.

This time, Upper Saddle River police charged him with two counts of aggravated assault on police, making terroristic threats, defiant trespassing, disorderly conduct, obstruction and possession of marijuana, hash and drug paraphernalia.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Kane asked that anyone who might have seen Napoleon on school property or has any other information that could help the investigation contact Upper Saddle River police: (201) 327-2700 .

He is bald and wears glasses – and sometimes round sunglasses – along with a green “puffy” jacket, the lieutenant noted.

