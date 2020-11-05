SEEN HIM? Union County Boy, 14, Missing Since Last Month

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees or might know where to find Christopher Soto is asked to contact Plainfield police: (908) 753-3360. Photo Credit: Union County Prosecutor

Authorities turned to the public Monday for help finding a missing New Jersey boy.

Christopher Soto, 14, of Plainfield was last seen leaving his home last month, a post by the Union County Prosecutor's Office said, without saying exactly when or whether it was believed that he's at risk.

He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap at the time, the notice says.

Anyone who sees or might know where to find Christopher is asked to contact Plainfield police: (908) 753-3360 .

