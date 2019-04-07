SEEN HIM? Suspected Phone Thief Posts Selfie On Kearny Victim's Instagram

The Kearny Police Department is seeking the public's help catching a phone thief who may be especially brazen.

A person told police May 16 that his iPhone had been stolen. Shortly after the phone was taken, a man believed to be the thief used the phone to take a selfie, which he posted to the victim's Instagram (see attached photo).

Anyone who can identify the person in this photograph is asked to contact the Kearny Police Detective bureau at tips@kearnynjpd.org or by calling 201-998-1313 (extension 2833).

All tips will remain confidential.

