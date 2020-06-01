SEEN HIM? Suspect In Somerset County Homicide Considered Armed, Dangerous

Authorities are seeking the fifth suspect charged in the New Year's Eve killing of a Somerset County man.

Luther Waters III, 21 of Somerset, is considered armed and dangerous, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Robertson, along with Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor, urged the public to against confronting Waters and to notify authorities if his location became known.

Four people were taken into custody following the killing of Samaad Frazier, 19, who was found with gunshot wounds in a car behind a house on Churchill Avenue, Robertson and Fodor said.

Prior to Frazier's death, three other shootings were reported to police -- one in which a victim was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the leg.

The suspect vehicle in Frazier's death lead police on a high-speed chase down Hamilton and Berry streets.

When police attempted to stop the car, it continued speeding down local streets before crashing at the intersection of Easton and Oakland avenues.

All five occupants fled on foot, and three were taken into custody by responding officers.

The first to be caught wasGavin M. Owens-Jones, 18, of Franklin Township, authorities said. He was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, which he dropped at the demands of police officers, the prosecutor said.

The other two suspects caught Dec. 31 were identified as Jeffrey J. Grant Jr., 19, of Somerset, and a 16-year-old male from Somerset, only named as I.S.

A fourth suspect identified as another 16-year-old male named as T.H., was arrested on Jan. 2, authorities said.

Owens-Jones was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and eluding by flight. Grant was charged with murder and eluding by flight. The pair were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

Juvenile I.S. was charged with fourth-degree eluding and released to a family member pending a family court appearance. Juvenile T.H. was charged with first-degree murder and lodged at the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending a family court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.