SEEN HIM? Suspect In Paterson Robbery Shooting Sought

Authorities on Friday revealed that they’d arrested a Paterson man and a teenager back in November following a shooting during a robbery on a city street and were now looking for the public’s help finding a third defendant.

Exactly who they believe pulled the trigger on Paterson Avenue on Nov. 18, shooting a 23-year-old victim in the stomach, wasn’t disclosed by Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald in a brief release.

The assailants had pulled up in a black, four-door black that was found abandoned on West Broadway and Union Avenue, police said at the time.

Arrested two days after the incident was Luis Romero (no age given), Valdes and Oswald said in Friday’s news release.

Taken into custody on Nov. 27 was a juvenile identified as participating, the release adds. No age nor gender were given.

At large, Valdes and Oswald said, was Ismael Marrero. Again, no age was given.

Marrero, who records show is 31, was arrested on aggravated assault, weapons charges and drug offenses a little over five years ago in connection with the shooting of a 22-year-old city man in the arm at Carroll and Olive streets.

The victim in the shooting this past November was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson and survived, Valdes and Oswald said Friday.

“Based on the initial investigation three suspects had approached the victim to rob him and in the course of the robbery shot the victim,” the release says.

“The public is being requested to view Mr. Marrero’s photo in an attempt to locate him,” it adds.

“If anyone sees Ismael Marrero they are to contact Detective Ricardo Ferreira at 862-881-2122 ,” it says. “The public should not try to approach Mr. Marrero if they see him.

“The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342 .”

