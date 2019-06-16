Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Search Continues For Renowned Researcher Who Drowned In Swim Between Tappan Zee, GWB
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Search Intensifies For Pompton Lakes Teen With Special Needs

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked that anyone who sees Cameron Louzan or knows where to find him contact Pompton Lakes PD: (973) 835-0069.
Authorities asked that anyone who sees Cameron Louzan or knows where to find him contact Pompton Lakes PD: (973) 835-0069. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Georgina Stril

The search continued Sunday for a 16-year-old Pompton Lakes boy with special needs whose mother said had been missing for five days.

Cameron Louzan was last seen in Paterson on Tuesday, loved ones said.

A friend said Cameron’s mom, Elizabeth Louzan, has been “beside herself with worry” since he went missing “without a trace.”

Cameron, who lived in Haskell until a few years ago, needs daily medication, the friend said.

Authorities asked that anyone who sees Cameron or knows where to find him contact Pompton Lakes PD: (973) 835-0069 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.