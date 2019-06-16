SEEN HIM? Search Intensifies For Pompton Lakes Teen With Special Needs

The search continued Sunday for a 16-year-old Pompton Lakes boy with special needs whose mother said had been missing for five days.

Cameron Louzan was last seen in Paterson on Tuesday, loved ones said.

A friend said Cameron’s mom, Elizabeth Louzan, has been “beside herself with worry” since he went missing “without a trace.”

Cameron, who lived in Haskell until a few years ago, needs daily medication, the friend said.

Authorities asked that anyone who sees Cameron or knows where to find him contact Pompton Lakes PD: (973) 835-0069 .

