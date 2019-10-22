SEEN HIM? Search Continues For Missing Paterson Man, 27, Formerly Of Warren County

The search for a Paterson man reported missing by his father intensified Tuesday amid reports that he was spotted in town.

Anthony Galione, 27, formerly of Blairstown, doesn’t have a phone, said his father, John, adding that he’d filed a missing person report with police.

The last he’d heard from Anthony, he said, was in a call from a support group meeting last Thursday.

He was then apparently seen on Ward Street train station in downtown Paterson early Tuesday afternoon, his father said.

Someone who knows him “called out to Anthony, but he didn't respond,” John Galione wrote in a Facebook comment. “So he took his picture and shared it with Anthony's ex-girlfriend [insert above] . She called me right away to let me know and sent me the picture.”

Anthony Galione apparently wasn’t in any danger, his father added. However, he was concerned for his son’s well-being.

Anyone who sees Anthony Galione or knows where to find him is asked to contact Paterson police: (973) 321-1111 .

