SEEN HIM? Robber Threatens To Blow Up Hillside Bank, Reward Offered: Police

Police are looking for a man who entered a bank in Hillside Wednesday afternoon and threatened to detonate a bomb, Chief of Police Vincent Ricciardi said.

The man walked into Investors Savings Bank on Liberty Avenue around 1:30 p.m. and held up an object he claimed was an explosive device. He fled the scene on foot with about $4,000, Ricciardi said.

No one was hurt.

The man was wearing a high-visibility yellow traffic vest and a white hard hat. His face was covered with a dark cloth. (See attached photos.)

Union County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $10,000 for anonymous information leading to an arrest and prosecution. Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (908) 654-TIPS. Tips can also be sent via text to “UCTIP” at 274637 (CRIMES) or via the Crime Stoppers website at www.uctip.org .

People with information regarding the crime are also urged to contact the Hillside Police Criminal Investigative Division at 973-926-5800.

All tips are kept anonymous and confidential.

