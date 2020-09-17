Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
SEEN HIM? Police Seek Queens Man Accused Of Knocking Victim Unconscious During Newark Dispute

Cecilia Levine
Victor Perez
Victor Perez Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities in Newark have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Queens, NY man accused of knocking another man cold during a dispute earlier this month.

Police responding to the 100 block of Ivy Street on reports of an injured person found a man knocked unconscious during an argument with a man later identified as Victor Perez on Monday, Sept. 7 around 1:20 a.m.,  Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment and an arrest warrant was issued for Perez, 27, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Perez can call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our new Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

