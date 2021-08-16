SEEN HIM? Police Seek NJ Man, 27, Accused Of Beating GF’s 3-Year-Old Son To Death At Hotel

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a 27-year-old man they say fatally beat his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son at a New Jersey hotel.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Edwin A. Urbina with charges for first-degree murder, second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree tampering with a witness and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Monday in a joint release with other county officials.

Urbina, whose last known address was on Clyde Potts Drive in Morristown, is accused of physically beating the boy at the Oyo Hotel on Route 10 West in East Hanover in the early morning hours on August 13, Carroll said.

The boy arrived at Morristown Medical Center in cardiac arrest, and an autopsy confirmed his manner of death to be homicide.

The boy’s mother, Krystal Straw, 28, arrived at the hotel a short time later and took Urbina to a second location before seeking medical attention for her son, authorities said.

Urbina also told Straw to delete content from her cell phone and deny his involvement in the crime when talking to police.

Straw has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, third-degree tampering with a witness and fourth-degree tampering with evidence, authorities said.

Straw was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending an August 18 court appearance.

Urbina is a fugitive considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the East Hanover Police Department at 973-887-0432, or Morris County CrimeStoppers at 973-267-2255.

Assisting agencies include the East Hanover Police Department, the Morristown Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

