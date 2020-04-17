Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
SEEN HIM? Police Seek Man Wanted For Newark Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Ronald Robinson
Ronald Robinson Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety

Authorities in Newark have issued an arrest warrant for a 54-year-old man wanted in a February shooting.

Police responded to the 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue on a shot spotter notification around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Officers found evidence of a shooting, but no victim, Ambrose said.

Investigators identified Ronald Robinson as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other weapon charges, Ambrose said.

Robinson is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Ambrose urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of Robinson to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

