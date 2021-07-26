SEEN HIM? Police Seek Jersey City Man, 42, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Children

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Valerie Musson
Will Salomon-Lopez, 42, of Jersey City
Will Salomon-Lopez, 42, of Jersey City Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

Police in Jersey City are seeking the public’s help locating a man they say sexually assaulted multiple children.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Will Salomon-Lopez, of Jersey City, who is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault by contact (three counts) and second- and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (three counts), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a release Monday.

The alleged assaults occurred at a Jersey City home and involved children who knew Salomon-Lopez as a family friend, Suarez said.

Salomon-Lopez is described as a shorter man with a medium build and may be known by another alias, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Salomon-Lopez’s location is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office SVU at (201) 915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office official website. All information will be kept confidential.

