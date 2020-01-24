SEEN HIM? Police Seek Help ID'ing Wayne Business Burglar

Wayne police sought the public's help identifying a business burglar who was recorded on surveillance video.

"We have been unable to identify the suspect and are seeking the public’s assistance in doing so," Police Capt. Daniel Daly said.

Note the tattoo on the suspect’s left upper arm, authorities said.

Anyone who sees or knows the man in the photos is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Hart at (973) 633-3535 ( hartk@waynetownship.com ) or Detective Sgt. Vincent J. Ricciardelli at (973) 633-3529 ( ricciardellivj@waynetownship.com ).

Callers can remain anonymous, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.