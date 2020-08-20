Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jumped Or Pushed? Birthday Visitor Critical After Plunging From Cliffside Woman's Balcony
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Police Seek Help Finding Missing Bogota Man

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Felix E. Martinez
Felix E. Martinez Photo Credit: BOGOTA PD

Authorities turned to the public for help Thursday finding a missing 48-year-old Bogota man.

Felix E. Martinez left his home and headed toward Palisades Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday, borough police said.

He "may be in need of medical attention," they said.

Authorities asked residents and merchants to check their surveillance systems for possible images of Martinez.

Anyone who has seen him, has video of him or knows where to find Martinez is asked to contact Bogota police at (201) 487-2400 or detectives@bogotapolice.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.