SEEN HIM? Police Seek Help Finding Closter Porch Pirate Caught On Video Snatching 5 iPhones

A Closter resident had just received a notification that FedEx had delivered five iPhones when a thief dashed up, snatched the package from his porch and ran, authorities said.

The Garry Road victim went to the door and yelled at the thief, who hopped into a getaway car and fled, Detective Lt. Vincent Aiello said.

Checking out similar complaints elsewhere, Detective Sgt. Keith Dombkowski identified the suspect recorded on the victim’s home surveillance video as Oliver Castillo, 22, of Jersey City.

Authorities on Friday asked the public for help finding Castillo, who they said has eluded capture since the Oct. 20 theft.

At the time, Castillo was wearing an orange sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers, Aiello said. He fled in a black, four-door Mercedes Benz sedan, the lieutenant said.

Aiello thanked Oakland, Florham Park and Little Silver police and the Jersey City Police Street Crime Unit for their assistance.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Castillo is asked to contact the Closter Police Detective Bureau: (201) 768-7144.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.