SEEN HIM? Police Seek Franklin Driver Missing After Car Crash

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a 47-year-old Franklin man who went missing after a car crash in Cumberland County.

New York State Police say Anthony Dellomo was driving a black Chevy Impala southbound on Hwy. 55 in Millville when he swerved to the right in his vehicle and hit several trees on Sunday, Dec. 29 around 12:10 a.m.

Surveillance footage showed Dellomo walking westbound on Route 49 away from the crash scene, authorities said.

Dellomo is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a Philadelphia 76ers hat and sweatshirt.

Dellomo also suffers from schizophrenia and should be approached with caution, authorities said.

Anyone with information on Dellomo’s location is asked to contact the Port Norris Criminal Investigation Office at 856-785-0036 or the Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554.

