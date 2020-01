Police are seeking the thief who stole credit cards from a gym locker at Planet Fitness in Belleville.

The man stole the cards on Jan. 6 and then used them at a Walmart in Secaucus, police said.

Anyone who knows the man pictured above is urged to call Belleville Police Detective Agosta at 973-450-3359.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.