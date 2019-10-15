SEEN HIM? Police Release Sketch Of Possible Witness In Dolce Alvarez Case

Authorities released a composite sketch of a man who may have been a witness in the case of 5-year-old Dulce Alvarez, who went missing from a Bridgeton park last month.

The unidentified man was reportedly seen in Bridgeton City Park around the time Dulce went missing from the recreation area Sept. 16, and was with one or two children around five years old, local police said.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a white baseball-style cap, police said.

He was reported as a Hispanic male around 5-feet, 7-inches with a slender build, between 30 and 35 years old, Bridgeton police said.

"This composite sketch was developed after a witness who recently came forward was able to provide a description," police said.

"We are asking this person (or anyone who may recognize him) to come forward as investigators wish to speak with him as it is believed that he may have information that is helpful in determining the circumstances that led to Dulce’s disappearance."

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has information about the case is asked to contact Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.

The public is reminded that authorities will not question any witness about their immigration status. Information may be supplied anonymously by texting TIP411 subtext Bridgeton.

