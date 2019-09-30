Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack PD: Teaneck Repeat Offender Caught With Cocaine After Route 80 Chase
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Police Looking For Person Who Vandalized Bayonne Church

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Police are looking for this man, who is a suspect in an act of vandalism at a Bayonne church Photo Credit: Bayonne police
Police are looking for this man, who is a suspect in an act of vandalism at a Bayonne church Photo Credit: Bayonne police

Police in Bayonne have released images from surveillance video (attached) showing a person suspected of destroying a crucifix at a church last week.

On Wednesday, police were called to St. Vincent de Paul Church on Avenue C, where a witness said someone pulled a crucifix out of the ground, breaking it in half, then smashed one of the two pieces before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male, about 5'8" to 5'10" and approximately 25 years old. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue denim shorts and he has dark hair in a comb-over style.

Anyone with information about this incident or the person of interest is asked to call the Bayonne Police Department at 201-858-6925.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.