SEEN HIM? Philly Suspect Wanted For Stabbing Girlfriend Dead At AC Hard Rock Hotel, Police Say

Jon Craig
Frankie E. Lane
Frankie E. Lane Photo Credit: Frankie E. Lane

A 59-year-old fugitive from Philadelphia is on the run after an alleged stabbing death of his girlfriend in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Frankie E. Lane is charged with murder and is wanted by law enforcement in connection with the fatal attack at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, according to Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

At about 9:45 p.m. Friday, Atlantic City police responded to the Hard Rock at 1000 Boardwalk on a report of a dead woman with multiple stab wounds, Tyner said.

The dead woman in a hotel room was identified as Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia, the prosecutor said. 

After an investigation,  Whaley’s boyfriend, Frankie E. Lane was charged with murder and weapons offenses, Tyner said. 

 An autopsy on Whaley’s body was planned Monday, he said.

Anyone with information, regarding this fatal stabbing or any other serious crimes is urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/tips.html and fill out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. 

People also  can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/ 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

