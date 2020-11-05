Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
SEEN HIM? Newark Man Wanted In Gunpoint Home Invasion Robbery

A warrant has been issued for one of three men sought in a Newark home invasion in which two victims were held at gunpoint Sunday night, authorities said.

City resident Jonnathan Rodriguez, 32, was wanted in the Nov. 1 incident in the North Ward, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Police responded to St. Michael’s Medical Center, where a male and female victim were treated for their injuries and released, Ambrose said.

Earlier that day, the couple had been involved in an altercation at their home in which cash and personal property were stolen by three suspects, who entered the home and held them at gunpoint, authorities said.

Rodriguez was identified a suspect and charged with home invasion, Ambrose said. The suspect is 5’9” tall and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, he said.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jonnathan Rodriguez, to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

