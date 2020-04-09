SEEN HIM? Newark Man Sought In Shooting

Authorities asked the public's help finding a Newark man wanted in a shooting.

Newark police Shotspotter devices detected three rounds fired in the area of Roseville and 6th avenues shortly before 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Police found shell casings and a Toyota Sienna that they said was left running at the scene but no victims, he said.

Detectives investigating the shooting produced a warrant for the arrest of Juan Abreu, 51, on aggravated assault and weapons charges, Ambrose said.

Abreu was described as 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, with a light complexion, bald head and brown eyes.

The director asked that anyone who sees Abreu or knows where to find him call the 24-hour Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org .

All calls are kept confidential.

