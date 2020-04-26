SEEN HIM? Newark Man Escapes Police Custody At University Hospital

Authorities in Newark are seeking a man who escaped police custody while being treated for an injury at University Hospital Sunday.

Robert E. Goodwin, 57, was reportedly taken into custody after a domestic violence at his home.

He complained of a previous injury and was taken to the hospital just before 11:30 a.m., authorities said.

He was last seen in a blue shirt and light green cargo pants, headed west on 13th Avenue toward Littleton Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

He is 6 feet and three inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with light brown complexion and brown eyes.

Records show Goodwin was arrested in April 2019 on drug charges and served a DWI.

Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of this suspect to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

