SEEN HIM? Missing Sussex County Teen May Have Handgun, Police Say

A massive search effort is under way for a Sussex County teen who was last Friday and may be in possession of a weapon, police said.

Jordin Tenk, 15, was visiting his mother's house before he went missing, news reports say.

Tenk, of Highland Lakes -- a sophomore at Vernon Township High School -- may be in possession of handgun and may have indicated he was intending on harming himself, local police said.

Tenk is not considered a threat to the general public or family members, Hardyston Police Chief Bret Alemy said.

The teen was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white laces, police said. He is around 160 pounds and 5"10', Alemy said.

Hardyston police, Vernon police, the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, K-9 partners from the New Jersey State Park Police are all involved in the search for Tenk.

Anyone seen matching the description above is asked to contact the Hardyston Township Police Department at 973-823-7022.

