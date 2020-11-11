SEEN HIM? Manhunt Intensifies After Girlfriend Is Choked At Route 46 Motel

Authorities sought the public’s help finding a Passaic man who slipped through a dragnet after they said he choked his girlfriend at a Route 46 motel.

A relative of the 23-year-old victim phoned South Hackensack police Tuesday night after seeing her injuries during a Facetime chat from the Stagecoach Motel, Capt. Robert Chinchar said.

Responding Sgt. Carmine Maceri and Officer Adam Gambutti spotted the suspect – 26-year-old Jayson Smith -- parked in the victim’s car at the nearby Travelodge Inn off Huyler Street.

Smith bailed when he saw them coming, running toward the highway.

Moonachie and Little Ferry police and a Bergen County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit helped set a perimeter, but Smith slipped through.

Members of the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad took South Hackensack Officer Chris Kosciolek to Hackensack University Medical Center after he cut his hand scaling a 6-foot chain-link fence, Chinchar said.

He received several stitches and was released a few hours later, the captain said.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Smith, who faces assorted domestic violence assault charges, as well as resisting arrest and drug offenses.

Chinchar asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find him immediately notify the South Hackensack Police Department: (201) 440-0042. Or dial 911.

