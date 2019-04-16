SEEN HIM? Man Wanted In Downtown Boonton Stabbing Assaulted Female Night Before, Police Say

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of a 28-year-old suspect who they said assaulted a female the night before stabbing a man in downtown Boonton.

Carlos E. Paguada should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities warned.

Paguada is accused of stabbing a man in the abdomen and then slashing him across the face near the intersection of Church and Main streets before fleeing on a BMX-style bicycle around 1 p.m. Monday.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers with a brown toe, police said.

The stabbing victim -- who said he knew Paguada personally -- called 911 after the stabbing, authorities said. He was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where he was expected to recover fully.

Paguada is also accused of assaulting a female acquaintance on Sunday, injuring her.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful weapon possession for Monday's incident, along with aggravated assault stemming from Sunday.

"The investigation is currently continuing and appears to be an isolated incident," said Boonton police, "and we do not believe there is any threat to public safety at this time.

"However the suspect should be considered armed & dangerous and urge the public not approach him if he is seen."

Authorities asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find Paguada not approach him but, instead, contact the Boonton Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-402-9371 x613 (Detective Chris Petonak) or x611 (Detective Brian Walinski).

