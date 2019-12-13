Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Morris Jurors Convict Ex-Martial Arts School Owner Of Molesting Girl, Third Case In 5 Years
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Man Wanted For Questioning After 'Concerning' Comment About Local NJ High School

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
REWARD POSSIBLE: Anyone who knows or has seen the man in this photo from a Morris County store is asked to call (973) COP CALL. Or use the free "P3 Tips" application on any mobile device.
REWARD POSSIBLE: Anyone who knows or has seen the man in this photo from a Morris County store is asked to call (973) COP CALL. Or use the free "P3 Tips" application on any mobile device. Photo Credit: MORRIS COUNTY CRIMESTOPPERS

A reward was being offered to anyone who can hep authorities find a man who they said recently made a "concerning" reference to a local school while in a Morris County store.

The 50-something person of interest entered the Eagle Rock Avenue business in East Hanover Township on Thursday, made the comment and left, according to the Morris County Shereiff's Crimestoppers.

www.copcall.org

"The comment was concerning to the employee, as it referenced 'the high school'," a Crimestoppers bulletin says.

Anyone who knows or has seen the man in the surveillance shot taken at the store is asked to call (973) COP CALL or use the free " P3 Tips " application on any mobile device.

"No one will ask your name," the Crimestoppers alert says. "You could receive a reward of us to $1,000."

SEEN HIM? A reward was being offered to anyone who can hep authorities find a man who they said recently made a "concerning" reference to a local school while in a Morris County store.

MORRIS COUNTY CRIMESTOPPERS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.