SEEN HIM? Family Offers $1,000 Reward In Locating Missing Morristown Man

Cecilia Levine
Joseph Pyne, 47, of Morristown.
Joseph Pyne, 47, of Morristown. Photo Credit: Tara Pyne Bartz

The family of a missing Morristown man is offering $1,000 to anyone with information leading to his whereabouts.

Joseph Pyne, who is homeless and prone to seizures, was last heard from on Oct. 27, his sister Tara Pyne Bartz said, noting his disappearance is "out of character."

Pyne -- normally in touch with his family -- typically sleeps at the local shelter an on friends' couches, Bartz said.

A community-wide search was held on Saturday in Morristown.

"Thank you to all our family and friends near and far who came out yesterday in the cold to help us search for Joe," Bartz said of the search.

"You all were truly amazing and the turnout was heartwarming. Some of you I haven’t even seen in 30 + years. That’s what I love about when and where we grew up...time and distance doesn’t matter. We were a community, and always will be no matter how far from Morristown/Morris Plains we venture."

He was last seen in a blue jeans, sneakers and a white jacket. He's around 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing between 160 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with more information on Pyne is asked to contact Morristown Police at 973-538-2200.

