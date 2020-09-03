Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
SEEN HIM? Elmwood Park Bank Robbed By Bandit Dressed In White

Jerry DeMarco
Chase Bank, Elmwood Park
Chase Bank, Elmwood Park Photo Credit: ELMWOOD PARK PD

An Elmwood Park bank robber threatened to kill a teller three times Thursday morning before fleeing with -- get this -- $61, authorities said.

That's not a typo. Sixty-one bucks.

The 5-foot-7-inch African-American robber was wearing dressed all in white, with gloves, a facemask and sunglasses, when he entered the Chase Bank branch in the Elmwood Park Center on Broadway around 10 a.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He passed a note demanding money and didn't show a weapon but repeatedly "threatened to shoot the teller if she didn't comply," Foligno said following the holdup at 

She gave him all the cash in the drawer, "which wasn't much," the chief said.

Witnesses told police responding to a silent alarm that the robber fled west on Broadway toward Paterson in what may have been a silver Toyota Camry.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

