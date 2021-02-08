SEEN HIM? Drug Store Masturbator Subject Of Glen Rock Police Search

Police turned to the public for help Monday while investigating a female shopper’s report that she’d seen a man masturbating in the aisle of a Glen Rock pharmacy.

The shopper left, called police at 11:10 a.m. Sunday and told them the incident occurred at the CVS on Rock Road about 20 minutes earlier, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“The man was no longer at the store when officers arrived and store employees were unaware of the incident,” he said.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the masturbator, whom the woman described as wearing a puffer jacket, sweat pants and a COVID mask.

him, the chief said.

Ackermann asked that other witnesses or citizens with information that could help police find him contact Detective Sgt. James Calalski at (201) 670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com.

