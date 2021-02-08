Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Girl Beaten, Held Captive At Gunpoint In Franklin Lakes Home By Passaic County Trio, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Drug Store Masturbator Subject Of Glen Rock Police Search

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glen Rock CVS
Glen Rock CVS Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Police turned to the public for help Monday while investigating a female shopper’s report that she’d seen a man masturbating in the aisle of a Glen Rock pharmacy.

The shopper left, called police at 11:10 a.m. Sunday and told them the incident occurred at the CVS on Rock Road about 20 minutes earlier, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“The man was no longer at the store when officers arrived and store employees were unaware of the incident,” he said.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video in an attempt to identify the masturbator, whom the woman described as wearing a puffer jacket, sweat pants and a COVID mask.

him, the chief said.

Ackermann asked that other witnesses or citizens with information that could help police find him contact Detective Sgt. James Calalski at (201) 670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.