Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Morris Township Man Killed By Police Held Genuine-Looking Airsoft Pistol, Attorney General Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Driver Charged In Fatal Secaucus Hit-Run Uses Aliases, May Have Fled To Canada

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
David Ceausu
David Ceausu Photo Credit: HCPO

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating the driver charged in a fatal Hudson County hit-and-run, who they say could be somewhere on the East Coast or in Canada.

David Ceausu -- who uses multiple aliases -- is facing charges in last Monday's crash that killed a 35-year-old Union City woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ceausu also has addresses in Baltimore, Seattle, Miami and Toronto, Suarez said, noting he may try leaving the area or country.

He is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, approximately 165 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes. 

Ceausu has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Suarez said.

Anyone with information about him or believes they have seen him should contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.