SEEN HIM? Clifton Police Search For Temple Burglar

Seeking the public's help, Clifton police released a surveillance image Wednesday of a man who they said broke into two synagogues.

In one burglary, the bandit climbed through a second-floor window and made off with expensive jewelry, police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The break-ins occurred in the Delawanna section of the city on separate days last month, Bracken said.

"There's no indication that these were bias incidents," the lieutenant said.

Anyone who sees or can identify the man in the photo is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908 .

Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

