Clifton police sought help Friday finding a 20-year-old Clifton man last seen Wednesday night.

Jorge Rivera Jr. may be in the Paterson area, police said.

Although there is no foul play suspected, there is genuine concern for Rivera's welfare, so authorities and loved ones are urgently trying to find him.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Rivera is asked to call Clifton police: (973) 470-5911 .

